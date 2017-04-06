Grandmother tells of three-year wait for answers

/ Front page / News

MORE than three years after her four-year-old grandson died under what she describes as suspicious circumstances, a Ba woman continues to wait for answers from the Health Ministry.

Naidrodro resident Anand Laxeshni claims her grandson, Aryan Kumar, died after an operation went wrong at the Lautoka Hospital in 2014.

"I'm still waiting for an explanation," she said.

"Some people think I should move on, but I can't because I need to know why and how my grandson died."

She said numerous requests to Health Ministry officials at Ba, Lautoka and Suva offices for a meeting to find out how far investigations had progressed had been unsuccessful.

""I believe my grandson could have been saved after he was operated on and I want an explanation from the medical authorities about the procedures they performed and what actually happened to him.

"To be left waiting for almost four years is unacceptable. What if it happened to someone in their family? Would they be acting the way they are now?"

According to the death certificate, Aryan died as a result of shock, infarction of small bowel, adhesion and internal herniation of small bowel.

This is not Ms Laxeshni's first attempt to publicise the issue.

In 2014, The Fiji Times published her story.

In that December publication, ministry officials had referred the case to the Lautoka Hospital.

"It's almost three years now and I'm still waiting."

Questions sent to the Health Ministry last week remain unanswered.