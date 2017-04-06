Fiji Time: 5:34 PM on Thursday 6 April

Pine farm scheme worth $150m

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, April 06, 2017

THE Fiji Pine Trust has 5187 hectares of pine farms around the country in the form of schemes and community initiatives valued at more than $150 million.

The trust's manager extension services, Pita Rokobiau, said a hectare of pine farm contained 1000 trees.

Mr Rokobiau said this was enough to secure building material for Fiji's population which stood at more than 800,000.

"The trust's pine includes those in the islands within the provinces of Lau and Lomaiviti and other islands in the Fiji group," he said.

"In the North we have a pine coverage of 3000 hectares which translates to three million trees within the three provinces of Bua, Cakaudrove and Macuata.

"In Lau we have 1500 hectares of pine which is equivalent to 1.5 million trees."

Mr Rokobiau said if the number of pine trees in the North were quantified with the population in the division then more trees were needed to be planted daily.

"At the moment we have 49 schemes involving landowning units who are registered under the Fiji Pine Trust and we are encouraging landowners to engage in the planting of pine.

"Not only does it benefit their forests it also improves the biodiversity of forest ecosystems and at the same time raking in much needed revenue for these landowners."

Mr Rokobiau called on interested landowners to partake in pine cultivation projects.

"All they need to do is to manage the projects well to reap revenues out of it," he said.

"The Fiji Pine Trust and Ministry of Forests are ready to assist them with their needs, even to supply them with seedlings."

Meanwhile, Minister for Forests Osea Naiqamu said the Fiji Pine Trust had 0.02 per cent of shares in the Fiji Pine Ltd including 50 per cent of voting and dividend rights.








