Forest cover worry

THE provinces of Cakaudrove, Bua and Macuata have lost more than 50 per cent of their initial forest cover.

Fiji Pine Trust manager extension services Pita Rokobiau said the removal of forest was quite a serious concern.

Mr Rokobiau said the major contributor to diminishing forest cover in the country was inappropriate farming practises.

"Most of the land cover removed in the Cakaudrove and Macuata provinces also resulted from fires and clearing of land for farming purposes. The Department of Forests and the Fiji Pine Trust are currently working towards the replanting of trees to replace forest covers," he said.