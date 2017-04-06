Fiji Time: 5:35 PM on Thursday 6 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Honey project provides assistance to villagers

Luisa Qiolevu
Thursday, April 06, 2017

THE Tosovata Women's Group outside Labasa Town has plans to assist parents from Bulileka Village with school materials for their children's education next year.

The education assistance is derived from the group's honey project.

Group secretary Asenaca Silo said their vision was to expand their business and provide jobs for members. "As a group we have prayed to see our business grow and women to earn an income and be a good helper in their homes," she said.

Ms Silo said the group helped a few parents with education assistance last year and planned to give more assistance this year.

"We managed to earn about $2880 from our honey project in November last year during our fifth harvest and this year we plan to earn more than $3000 so we can help with the education assistance for children going for further education in Viti Levu," she said.

"In expanding our vision for a better future for our children, our group has planned on buying school material for all the children in our village who will be attending primary and secondary school next year."

Ms Silo said the group had two bank accounts — Tosovata Trust account and Tosovata Education Trust account.

"All our members will benefit from these two accounts in terms of education assistance and other financial assistance," she said.

"The group has now reached a total of 31 members compared with the 24 members last year."

Ms Silo said the group received 10 honey boxes from the Ministry of Agriculture early this week.

"We now have a total of 30 honey boxes which will help boost our business and provide more job opportunities for our members."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65210.6331
JPY 54.345751.3457
GBP 0.38730.3793
EUR 0.45450.4425
NZD 0.70360.6706
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48730.4703

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Kurusiga clears air
  2. Bittersweet journey
  3. Committee questions $6.8m write-offs
  4. Osea to lead
  5. Bash claim
  6. $1.5m for campaign
  7. Grandmother tells of three-year wait for answers
  8. Prawn imports total $15m
  9. Writ for election
  10. 600 houses rebuilt

Top Stories this Week

  1. Lolohea further remanded Friday (31 Mar)
  2. CID officers search Times office Friday (31 Mar)
  3. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)
  4. Farmer jailed for raping daughter Friday (31 Mar)
  5. Suva police stops brawl Friday (31 Mar)
  6. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  7. SJSS MARIST break records Friday (31 Mar)
  8. Nurses 'can rejoin' Friday (31 Mar)
  9. Family of five hit with string of tragedies Friday (31 Mar)
  10. Rabuka: People need to progress Monday (03 Apr)