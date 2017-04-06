Honey project provides assistance to villagers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Tosovata women's group secretary Asenaca Silo at their new honey box in Bulileka yesterday. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU.

THE Tosovata Women's Group outside Labasa Town has plans to assist parents from Bulileka Village with school materials for their children's education next year.

The education assistance is derived from the group's honey project.

Group secretary Asenaca Silo said their vision was to expand their business and provide jobs for members. "As a group we have prayed to see our business grow and women to earn an income and be a good helper in their homes," she said.

Ms Silo said the group helped a few parents with education assistance last year and planned to give more assistance this year.

"We managed to earn about $2880 from our honey project in November last year during our fifth harvest and this year we plan to earn more than $3000 so we can help with the education assistance for children going for further education in Viti Levu," she said.

"In expanding our vision for a better future for our children, our group has planned on buying school material for all the children in our village who will be attending primary and secondary school next year."

Ms Silo said the group had two bank accounts — Tosovata Trust account and Tosovata Education Trust account.

"All our members will benefit from these two accounts in terms of education assistance and other financial assistance," she said.

"The group has now reached a total of 31 members compared with the 24 members last year."

Ms Silo said the group received 10 honey boxes from the Ministry of Agriculture early this week.

"We now have a total of 30 honey boxes which will help boost our business and provide more job opportunities for our members."