Prawn imports total $15m

FIJI imports $15 million worth of prawns annually.

This was revealed by North divisional fisheries officer Joji Vakawaletabua.

Mr Vakawaletabua said the Fisheries Ministry was trying to partner with prawn farmer Shin Ho You who owned Natural Farm Seafood in Dreketi, Macuata.

"We will be working with him because his company intends to farm one million prawns," he said.

"This is a way to target and lessen the import of prawn which can be farmed locally.

"The Taiwanese investor is also involved in the export of jellyfish to Asian countries."

Mr Vakawaletabua said the partnership was under the Private Public Partnership (PPP) program.

"We are also looking at entering into the PPP with owners of marine protected areas," he said.

"We are working with J Hunter Pearls in Savusavu on oyster spawning projects on land before releasing them in these protected areas."

Mr Vakawaletabua said women would be employed to look after the oysters before the pearl company buys it from them to be used for pearl production.

"The release of these oysters into the protected areas will have positive impacts in revitalising the biodiversity of the marine ecosystem," he said.

"Work is also underway to target the aquarium and sushi market."