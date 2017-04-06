Fiji Time: 5:36 PM on Thursday 6 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Prawn imports total $15m

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, April 06, 2017

FIJI imports $15 million worth of prawns annually.

This was revealed by North divisional fisheries officer Joji Vakawaletabua.

Mr Vakawaletabua said the Fisheries Ministry was trying to partner with prawn farmer Shin Ho You who owned Natural Farm Seafood in Dreketi, Macuata.

"We will be working with him because his company intends to farm one million prawns," he said.

"This is a way to target and lessen the import of prawn which can be farmed locally.

"The Taiwanese investor is also involved in the export of jellyfish to Asian countries."

Mr Vakawaletabua said the partnership was under the Private Public Partnership (PPP) program.

"We are also looking at entering into the PPP with owners of marine protected areas," he said.

"We are working with J Hunter Pearls in Savusavu on oyster spawning projects on land before releasing them in these protected areas."

Mr Vakawaletabua said women would be employed to look after the oysters before the pearl company buys it from them to be used for pearl production.

"The release of these oysters into the protected areas will have positive impacts in revitalising the biodiversity of the marine ecosystem," he said.

"Work is also underway to target the aquarium and sushi market."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65210.6331
JPY 54.345751.3457
GBP 0.38730.3793
EUR 0.45450.4425
NZD 0.70360.6706
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48730.4703

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Kurusiga clears air
  2. Bittersweet journey
  3. Committee questions $6.8m write-offs
  4. Osea to lead
  5. Bash claim
  6. $1.5m for campaign
  7. Grandmother tells of three-year wait for answers
  8. Prawn imports total $15m
  9. Writ for election
  10. 600 houses rebuilt

Top Stories this Week

  1. Lolohea further remanded Friday (31 Mar)
  2. CID officers search Times office Friday (31 Mar)
  3. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)
  4. Farmer jailed for raping daughter Friday (31 Mar)
  5. Suva police stops brawl Friday (31 Mar)
  6. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  7. SJSS MARIST break records Friday (31 Mar)
  8. Nurses 'can rejoin' Friday (31 Mar)
  9. Family of five hit with string of tragedies Friday (31 Mar)
  10. Rabuka: People need to progress Monday (03 Apr)