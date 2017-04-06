Fiji Time: 5:36 PM on Thursday 6 April

600 houses rebuilt

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, April 06, 2017

THE Fiji Pine Trust says about 600 houses have been rebuilt from pine trees salvaged after Severe TC Winston last year.

Trust manager extension services Pita Rokobiau said these trees were salvaged from pine trees under the trust.

Mr Rokobiau said they were working with Government to salvage trees and restore damaged homes.

"These include homes that were damaged in hard hit areas of the Lomaiviti Group, Lau Group and Ra Province," he said.

"A total of 2000 cubic metres of log were used in the process.

"We had been working with non-government organisations and relief agencies overseas to restore these homes."

Mr Rokobiau said in other instances they managed to complete the skeleton structure of the house while occupants were still waiting for nails and other housing materials to be supplied by hardware firms.

"These homes are awaiting the delivery of the remaining materials before their homes can be completed," he said.

Speaking during his tour to the North last month, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said people would have to wait for construction materials from overseas before any work could progress.

Mr Bainimarama said this was the main reason that housing rehabilitation works had been affected while people thought Government was simply holding back rehabilitation works.

He said hardware supplies received were being disseminated to communities and villages as soon as they arrived from overseas. Mr Bainimarama said there was a shortage of construction materials in the country.








