FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Editor
Thursday, April 06, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard this story about a colleague who has been dogged with what he describes as "unusual misfortune" these past few weeks.

This colleague hurriedly rushed out of the office to grab a bite to eat during his lunch break.

After purchasing his meal, he received a pile of coins as his change and had put it in his pocket without realising that there was a hole in it.

As you can imagine, the coins fell out of his pocket and clattered over the ground, much to the amusement of by-standers.

To make it worse, as he bent down to collect his coins, the zippers to his pants tore.

Now that's "unusual misfortune" indeed.








