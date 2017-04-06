Kurusiga clears air

/ Front page / News

ITAUKEI Affairs Board deputy CEO Apakuki Kurusiga has clarified that only an iTaukei can hold the position of village headman.

Mr Kurusiga said he made an error in referring to the head of a settlement just outside of Namaqumaqua Village as a village headman.

He said the selected leader was from a settlement, which was beginning to simulate iTaukei traditions within their community settings.

"He is now their turaga. That is what they are calling him, and they are trying to follow what we have in our villages," he said.

"They are not within the village setting but a settlement outside that, and they are living happily together because they are drinking from the same source of water for which these community members pay a certain levy.

"I think I used the wrong word. I caused it myself."

He added village headman positions could only be conferred on someone the village had collectively agreed upon.

"The regulations say iTaukei that is within the boundary or those members of the village that are landowners and live outside the village boundary and are also included as members of the village council."

He added the positions can also be filled by an iTaukei from a different village provided the vanua agrees.

"The onus rests on the Bose ni Vanua. If they agree that someone who is iTaukei but is not from the village can take the position of turaga ni koro then that is theirs to make."