THE Electoral Commission will not rest on the success of the 2014 General Election and plans to do even better in the 2018 polls.

This was outlined by the Electoral Commission chairman, Suresh Chandra, yesterday as he confirmed Fiji's writ for election could be issued by April, next year at the earliest.

Mr Chandra said Fiji was "officially one year out from the first day the writ for the 2018 General Election can be issued".

And for the 12 months that would follow, the Commission had chosen a theme to deliver a top-quality election. The theme is: Raising the Standards in the Delivery of Elections in Fiji.

Launching the Fijian Election Office's (FEO) new Voter Card 2.0, Fiji National Polling Venue directory and the FEOs new website, Mr Chandra said the 2014 General Election had set up a very high benchmark in terms of the election services offered to the Fijian people.

"The remarkable turnout enjoyed that year was testament to that fact that with more than 500,000 voters or 84.6 per cent of the registered voters participating in Fiji's first ever successful one-day vote," he said.

He said Fiji also recorded historic low invalid votes of 0.75 per cent. "So that is a high bar that was set and looking to the 2018 election, we plan to do even better."

Mr Chandra said with the Multinational Observer Group declaring the 2014 General Election as credible and one that represented the will of the Fijian people, the commission could not be resting on its laurels.

"That is something that should make us all very proud, but we can't rest on our laurels. As the technological advancements come about, it is our duty to find ways to leverage those developments to enhance the electoral process and empower the Fijian people to make their voices heard.

"As the election administrators, we would now look at more ways to continue engaging voters."

He said the interest in the electoral process was high and the commission must work to sustain it.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem said the new Voter Card 2.0 came with enhanced security features for the 2018 Eeneral Election.

Mr Saneem said the features included the date of issue of the card, has a unique design frame, contains the full printed website address of the FEO and the office can track the number of times the card had been replaced.

He said the old Voter Registration Cards used in the 2014 General Election were still valid and could be used for the 2018 polls.

Mr Saneem said the Fiji National Polling Venue directory had map of areas showing voters where their polling venues would be.

He said the directory would be available with political parties and at all their offices around the country for the people to view. Mr Saneem also outlined that their new website launched yesterday was user-friendly with lots of information for the public.