Committee questions $6.8m write-offs

+ Enlarge this image The Ministry of Education team led by permanent secretary Iowane Tiko, centre, with director finance Donish Lal, right, and Serupepeli Udre, the director AMU, during the presentation yesterday. Picture: Supplied

THE Ministry of Education's presentation to the Public Accounts Committee on the Auditor-General's audit findings for the years 2014 and 2015 yesterday met with a lot of questions from the committee, especially on the issue of unsubstantiated write-offs and issues of unauthorised and improper purchases highlighted by the Office of the Auditor-General (OAG).

PAC chairman Ashneel Sudhakar pointed out immediately after the permanent secretary for Education, Iowane Tiko's presentation that an area of concern for the committee had been the high amount of write-offs in most ministries and departments that had appeared before them.

Committee member Ratu Sela Nanovo, who queried the amount approved by Ministry of Economy for write-off in 2014 of $6.8 million in the Statement of Losses said: "These write-offs are unsubstantiated and it's an area of concern."

He said while the write-off included $4033 for loss on theft and $19,182 written off after the Board of Survey the balance was still substantial and needed proper substantiation or explanation.

"On the loss from theft, was this reported to the police and proper action taken. And on the $19,182 write-off, do you have a list of items written off," Ratu Sela said.

The Ministry of Education director Finance, Donish Lal, in response said: "The major part of these write-offs were old balances brought forward from previous years which we could not account for or explain. The write-off was needed as we were moving into the new system. And yes, we can provide a listing of the items written off."

Mr Sudhakar said most of the issues brought up by the OAG were recurring problems.

Meanwhile, Auditor-General Ajay Nand, who was also present, said the ministries and departments concerned had to exhaust all avenues of substantiation before applying for a write-off.

And on unauthorised and improper purchases the OAG had noted that the ministry did not follow proper procurement procedure when purchasing things like desktop computers, office stationery and other office supplies.

The OAG findings highlighted that there was a deliberate attempt by a procurement officer to provide business to one supplier on numerous occasions. The audit findings also noted that the ministry's officers may have colluded with the supplier to defraud Government through excessive purchases.

In response Mr Tiko said the ministry now had a stringent procurement process in place to ensure compliance.