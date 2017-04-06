Bash claim

/ Front page / News

A 16-year-old student of Queen Victoria School (QVS) has emerged as the latest victim of alleged assault and bullying at the prestigious institution, claiming he was assaulted after refusing to give money to seniors.

The student's mother, Inise Naitoga, has filed two complaints with police — one for an assault early Monday morning and another, which was filed yesterday, was for an assault that happened last Wednesday.

Police chief of intelligence and investigations Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Biu Matavou confirmed last night that four QVS students were brought in for questioning in relation to the matter, but were later released.

However, Mr Matavou said no charges had been laid yet as investigations were continuing.

In an interview at their home in Suva yesterday, an emotional Mrs Naitoga called on all parents who knew their children were victims of bullying to come forward and report the matter.

"We need to show them that we care for them and more importantly, remind other students that it's wrong," Mrs Naitoga said."For any mother it's hurtful when you think of it. We are sleeping in the comforts of our beds at home and assuming our boys are safe in boarding school. Even when I see him in pain I am helpless as I cannot take the pain away but the only way I can help him is to support him and I will take it to the highest level.

"He is my firstborn and my only son, I will support him and will stand with him on this.

"It has to stop. It (abuse) will not make them a man," she said.

According to the student, he returned from home leave on Sunday and attended the evening prep session.

Before the lights went off, he claimed he was approached by a group of students who demanded that he gave $5 as a sub for the senior students.

"I said I won't be giving any money and they told me in iTaukei, 'Moce vinaka' (sleep well)," he said.

"When I was sleeping in the night they wrapped my head with a blanket and started beating me. When they ran away they said, 'Kua ni buck taka na subs'."

He claimed he was beaten with sticks and PVC pipes.

"I don't know who they were. I think some of the students watched but were too scared to get up.

"We have to give money or food almost every day. They'll come to our classrooms and say things like, everyone from Vanua Levu should give $2 and other things.

"If we don't give it then they'll curse us or tell the form fives that we are 'slack' so the form fives will come and talk to us," he claimed.

"I couldn't sleep after that because I was in pain. When I woke up in the morning I went to weed at our plantation with my other house members when I started to feel the pain.

"When I went to the classroom the pain began to kick in and I collapsed."

It is understood that he was then taken to the school's dispensary by the senior students before he was transported to Korovou Hospital later by their school nurse.

He claimed a similar incident happened to him last Wednesday but in that incident he claims other students in Year 10 lit a piece of paper and placed it between his toes. He only admitted the incident after persistent questioning from his mother, which led her to file another report with police.

Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy visited the school yesterday to speak with the students following the recent incidents.

"The school is the largest school in Fiji. It has students from all over Fiji, from different upbringing. They are still adjusting. We are continuously talking to them and reminding them of their core business," Dr Reddy said.

"I visited the school and spoke to them as their friend, parent and minister and reminded them of how not only their parents and immediate family depend on them, but the entire village.

"They are their families' only hope to improve their standard of living .

"I told them their dreams are their parents dreams. If they succeed, it will lead to success of the entire family. If they fail, it will be failure of their entire family members," he said.

"I reminded them of the investment we are making and the expectation of our government.

"I told them that they have to unite and be one QVS family. Our expectations is nothing less from them."