Fiji Time: 5:35 PM on Thursday 6 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Osea to lead

Josefa Makaba In Hong Kong
Thursday, April 06, 2017

OSEA Kolinisau will be the captain when the Vodafone Fiji 7s team participates at the Hong Kong 7s which starts tomorrow.

Coach Gareth Baber is relying on the experience of Osea Kolinisau as skipper to take them through the tournament this weekend, dispelling suggestions of Isake Katonibau taking over the role."Yes Kolinisau is the captain

"Katonibau has fitted in well and he has said that he wants to use his experience and leadership qualities to help the team

"He is the role model for the younger players in the team he wants them to get to the level very quickly," Baber said.

"He is forthright and has a very strong character and very smart man on the rugby field and leads by example.

"It's only the way he performs, but also the way he talks and he communicates well with the team.

"Little elements like that helps when we're around people like that.1

"That's what I like to see young people end up to be like," Baber said.The team will have its final training run in Hong Kong today before Baber names his line-up for the first game against Japan.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65210.6331
JPY 54.345751.3457
GBP 0.38730.3793
EUR 0.45450.4425
NZD 0.70360.6706
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48730.4703

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Kurusiga clears air
  2. Bittersweet journey
  3. Committee questions $6.8m write-offs
  4. Osea to lead
  5. Bash claim
  6. $1.5m for campaign
  7. Grandmother tells of three-year wait for answers
  8. Prawn imports total $15m
  9. Writ for election
  10. 600 houses rebuilt

Top Stories this Week

  1. Lolohea further remanded Friday (31 Mar)
  2. CID officers search Times office Friday (31 Mar)
  3. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)
  4. Farmer jailed for raping daughter Friday (31 Mar)
  5. Suva police stops brawl Friday (31 Mar)
  6. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  7. SJSS MARIST break records Friday (31 Mar)
  8. Nurses 'can rejoin' Friday (31 Mar)
  9. Family of five hit with string of tragedies Friday (31 Mar)
  10. Rabuka: People need to progress Monday (03 Apr)