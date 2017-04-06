Osea to lead

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Osea Kolinisau poses with fans Will Meads (left) and Charlie Bull of Australian International School of Hong Kong during the captain's photo shoot. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

OSEA Kolinisau will be the captain when the Vodafone Fiji 7s team participates at the Hong Kong 7s which starts tomorrow.

Coach Gareth Baber is relying on the experience of Osea Kolinisau as skipper to take them through the tournament this weekend, dispelling suggestions of Isake Katonibau taking over the role."Yes Kolinisau is the captain

"Katonibau has fitted in well and he has said that he wants to use his experience and leadership qualities to help the team

"He is the role model for the younger players in the team he wants them to get to the level very quickly," Baber said.

"He is forthright and has a very strong character and very smart man on the rugby field and leads by example.

"It's only the way he performs, but also the way he talks and he communicates well with the team.

"Little elements like that helps when we're around people like that.1

"That's what I like to see young people end up to be like," Baber said.The team will have its final training run in Hong Kong today before Baber names his line-up for the first game against Japan.