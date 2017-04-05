Fiji Time: 1:59 AM on Thursday 6 April

Fish ponds lie dormant

LUKE RAWALAI
Wednesday, April 05, 2017

Update: 8:38PM ONLY five out of 10 fishing ponds in the Wainikoro area are currently functioning after they were established five years ago.

Speaking during a presentation to the Minister for Forests yesterday in Wainikoro North Senior Fisheries officer Alifereti Tuinamata said work had begun to revive the other five dormant fish ponds. 

Mr Tuinamata said there were potential in the fish farming sector to generate much needed income for farmers.

"At the same time fish farming can help reduce the pressure on the exploitation of marine fishing grounds," he said.








