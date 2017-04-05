New council for outsourcing

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:36PM FIJI could soon have a Council for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) in the country.

This is after leaders from the BPO sector, telecommunications industry and major universities met in Suva earlier today to discuss ways to move ahead with the establishment of the Council.

Investment Fiji, which hosted the meet, said in a statement that this move would promote the growth of business process outsourcing as a major business opportunity in Fiji.

Business process outsourcing is when businesses, companies or organisations outsource a particular business function to an outside company in order to reduce costs.

Such examples are when companies outsource their accounting work to an outside accounting firm or customer service to a telecommunications firm.

The statement further stated that the BPO sector currently employs close to 3,000 people in the country. Government hopes to increase this number to 10,000 in coming years.

The next meeting of the Council will be held on 2nd of next month.



