Economic ministers seek development finance

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, April 05, 2017

Update: 8:22PM ECONOMIC ministers of Pacific Island Forum member governments will this week explore ways to articulate climate induced challenges in the context of securing finance for development.

The Forum Economic Ministers Meeting which is being hosted for the first time by the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat included a discussion the hosts co hosted with the World Bank to define "fragility" and its implication for the Pacific.

A statement from the forum said it was necessary to define fragility in the Pacific context and taking into account climate induced challenges given its possible impact on the regions ability to secure additional development finance. 

"This follows extensive discussions between the Forum Secretariat and the World Bank in response to Forum Leaders? call last year for a re-defining of fragility to include climate change induced vulnerability," the PIFS statement said. 

The FEMM will also discuss regional finance options to support sustainable development aspirations of the Pacific island countries region which are captured in the sustainable Development Goals and the Framework for Pacific Regionalism. 

"Finance plays a critical role in meeting our development challenges and there are innovative ideas on the table for Ministers to discuss," said the Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum, Dame Meg Taylor. 

"Financing options are critical considerations because they determine how effective development fundamentals like our investment in people, institutions, technology and infrastructure can be." 

The FEMM will also include joint dialogue with representatives of regional private sector and civil society organisations.   

"We need genuine partnership between governments, private sector, civil society and development partners to build resilient and sustainable economies. These partners have critical and complementary roles to play in achieving better development outcomes for the people of the Pacific," Dame Meg said.

"The Forum Secretariat is committed to providing a platform for constructive dialogue to take place and facilitate the coordination of considered policy advise."








