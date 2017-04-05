Anti-corruption curriculum planned

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:59PM THE Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption (FICAC) is looking at introducing anti- corruption curriculum at school level.

This was revealed by FICAC Senior State Counsel, Francis Puleiwai during her submissions to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence today.

She said this was part of the National Anti-Corruption curriculum.

�We are proposing anti-corruption topic to be taught from the school level,� Ms Puleiwai said.

�There are some schools that we have identified and they have shown interest so that we are raising all these subjects within their curriculum and it is going to be taught in school as well



