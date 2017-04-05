Fiji Time: 1:59 AM on Thursday 6 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Anti-corruption curriculum planned

AQELA SUSU
Wednesday, April 05, 2017

Update: 7:59PM THE Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption (FICAC) is looking at introducing anti- corruption curriculum at school level.

This was revealed by FICAC Senior State Counsel, Francis Puleiwai during her submissions to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence today.

She said this was part of the National Anti-Corruption curriculum.

�We are proposing anti-corruption topic to be taught from the school level,� Ms Puleiwai said.

�There are some schools that we have identified and they have shown interest so that we are raising all these subjects within their curriculum and it is going to be taught in school as well









Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65040.6314
JPY 54.360051.3600
GBP 0.38840.3804
EUR 0.45410.4421
NZD 0.70230.6693
AUD 0.64470.6197
USD 0.48730.4703

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Stop manipulating tourists, says Koya
  2. Coup factor
  3. Lightning struck transmission lines: FEA
  4. Control 'temper'
  5. Duo's return boost for team
  6. Fijian 7s players blend in well in Hong Kong
  7. New elections website
  8. New voter cards for polls
  9. Gates: Child is a witness like any other
  10. Parties to observe protocol

Top Stories this Week

  1. Lolohea further remanded Friday (31 Mar)
  2. CID officers search Times office Friday (31 Mar)
  3. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)
  4. Farmer jailed for raping daughter Friday (31 Mar)
  5. Suva police stops brawl Friday (31 Mar)
  6. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  7. SJSS MARIST break records Friday (31 Mar)
  8. Nurses 'can rejoin' Friday (31 Mar)
  9. Family of five hit with string of tragedies Friday (31 Mar)
  10. Rabuka: People need to progress Monday (03 Apr)