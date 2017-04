/ Front page / News

Update: 7:56PM NO charges have been laid yet in the assault of a 16-year-old student of Queen Victoria School in Tailevu.

Police chief of intelligence and investigations, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Biu Matavou confirmed four students were brought in for questioning today but were later released.

It is alleged, the Year 10 student was sleeping when a group of students wrapped his head with a blanket and beat him up with a PVC pipe and sticks. Investigations are continuing.