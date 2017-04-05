USP get Itaukei language support

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:40PM ITAUKEI language studies will be offered at the University of the South Pacific for at least another three years.

This follows a commitment made last week by the ITaukei Trust Fund to sustain the language program and support salaries of its three staff members and flexi school.

The cheque was presented by the director of the Itaukei Trust Fund Isoa Kaloumaira to Dr Akanisi Kedrayate, and Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Law and Education (FALE) on 29 March.

According to a USP statement, Dr Kedrayate welcomed the financial support and said it was a happy collaboration between the two organisations.

�She thanked Mr Kaloumaira for availing himself to present the cheque and the confirmation that the ITaukei Trust Fund has accepted their proposal, to continue to fund this worthwhile programme for the next three years to the tune of $239, 985,� the statement said.

�The Fijian Language Studies Programme is very important, as it provides the opportunity for young iTaukei students to learn their language and culture so that they can communicate effectively and be proud of their identity.�

The cheque for $83, 230 (for the first quarter) will help the university to offer the courses to Fijians in the Unites States, Australia, New Zealand and Great Britain.

"We have big plans of extending this programme to the diaspora overseas and wherever itaukei people are so they can have access to it and can continue to know their culture and language," Dr. Kedrayate said.



