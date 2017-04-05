Fiji Time: 1:59 AM on Thursday 6 April

New road for Kadavu

LUISA QIOLEVU
Wednesday, April 05, 2017

Update: 7:22PM THE people of Yawe in Kadavu can now look forward to a new road that will be constructed soon on their island.

This is after the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) has awarded a $5million contract for the construction of the new Yawe District Road and Nabukalevu-I-Ra Road on Kadavu Island.

The contract is  part of the development of rural roads projects - Eastern division.

FRA Chief Executive Officer John Hutchinson said the contract has been awarded to Prem's Civil Engineering with works already in progress.

"The new 4.9 km Yawe District Road and 9.7km Nabukelevu I-Ra road will provide a number of social and economic benefits to more than 3000 people living in and around the community," he said.









