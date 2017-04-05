Fiji Time: 2:00 AM on Thursday 6 April

University hosts knowledge meeting

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Wednesday, April 05, 2017

Update: 7:20PM THE University of Fiji will play host to tertiary institutions and representatives from the private sector at the Knowledge Based Development Conference of UniFiji which begins May 6 at its Saweni Campus in Lautoka.

Dr Ajantha Pererra, the conference�s co-chair said the forum was organised to bring academics and other stakeholders together to discuss the development of the country.

She said that countries like Fiji, needed academics and researchers from universities to contribute towards development of the nation through the sharing of knowledge in areas such as sciences, arts, music, literature, engineering and technology.









