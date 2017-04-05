Pacific education agencies meet

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Regional education agencies meet at USP. Picture: Supplied

Update: 7:16PM THE link between language proficiency and teacher competency is being examined as a contributing factor to improving the quality of education in the Region.

This was highlighted at a multi agency meeting held on March 29 at the University of the South Pacific between them, the Educational Quality & Assessment Programme (EQAP) and the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

According to a statement from the university, Dr Michelle Belisle the director of EQAP spoke about the agency's work in the region said the organisation was particularly interested in education assessment and quality improvement.

Dr. Belisle told the meeting their work was driven by two core models, "namely evidence of student learning and evidence-based decision making."

"This she stated, is in fact a paradigm shift where previous work was based on assessment practices in the Pacific alone. Within the scope of this paradigm shift, EQAP is engaged in the evaluation of literacy and numeracy practices in the Pacific," the statement said.

"Dr Michelle further highlighted how they are looking into the correlation between language proficiency and teacher competency, which would ultimately lead to qualitative improvement in education in the region."

The meeting was organised to pave the way forward for education in the region and it was led by Dr Belisle, Ms Niki Abrishamian, UNICEF chief of education in the Pacific and Professor Govind Lingam and it included staff of the USP School of Education.

"It was the first time for all of us to meet and discuss ways forward for education in our Region," Professor Lingam said.

"This is another grand opportunity for the School of Education and other relevant line agencies in the Pacific region like EQAP and UNICEF to network, collaborate and consult with each other to foster quality and improvement in education in the Pacific region."