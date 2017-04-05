Fiji Time: 1:59 AM on Thursday 6 April

More support for skills training

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, April 05, 2017

Update: 7:07PM THE Fijian Government will continue to provide and support programmes and initiative that will lead to the development of the grassroots community, in terms of providing skills, access to business opportunities and job creation.

This was said by Permanent Secretary for Industry, Trade and Tourism Mr Shaheen Ali during the presentation of Fijian Sewn Certificates in Makoi today.

Makoi Women's Vocation training Centre is aimed at upskilling underprivileged women in sewing and baking, encouraging them to start their own business wioth skills acquired through a nine-week training. 

"Today's certification presentation is extra special, as it recognizes the talent and contribution of women through this Vocational Training Centre," he said. 

"This will also contribute positively towards uplifting the Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector of the Fijian economy and at the same time improve standards of living of those in your various communities."








