Church to open new complex

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Wednesday, April 05, 2017

Update: 6:49PM THE Wesley City Mission Church (WCMC) will formally open and dedicate its recently-completed multi-purpose hall/commercial complex on May 6 this year.

The celebrations will coincide with the Golden Jubilee (50th Anniversary) of the church�s building located on the corner of Butt St and Gordon St in central Suva City. 

The programme for the Golden Jubilee celebrations will also include the launch of the church�s Connexional Plan. 

WCMC divisional superintendent Reverend Jeremaia Waqainabete said the construction of the new multi-purpose hall complex/commercial complex had started in January 2016 and was now completed and awaiting final regulatory clearance.

"It cost $1.5 million to construct, and was funded entirely from within WCMC�s financial resources," he said.








