Table tennis partner with Times

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Wednesday, April 05, 2017

Update: 6:48PM THE Fiji Times Limited signed a media partnership contract with the Fiji Table Tennis an agreement that would be seeing this newspaper as FTT's official print partner for their three upcoming high profile events in April.

FTT president Anthony Ho said they were delighted to have signed Fiji Times on board as their media partner.

"Without the media I think we are not able to promote our sport and we will also be unable to promote other issues that are related to our sport and to the people involved in our sport especially here today we have been working so hard in promoting inclusion of people with disabillities," Ho said.

