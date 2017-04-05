Fiji Time: 1:59 AM on Thursday 6 April

Humble attitude essential

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, April 05, 2017

Update: 6:39PM CIVIL SOCIETY organisations working against experimental deep sea bed mining must come to national consultations with humility.

If every stakeholder comes to the table with a sense of entitlement, it can be very dangerous.

Peter Emberson, director multilateral affairs & oceans bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the comments in Suva today at a panel discussion on deep sea mining held at the Pacific Theological College.

Organised by the Brot Fuer Die Welt (translated Bread for the World) organisation, today�s panel discussion is part of a week long workshop organised to hear the concerns of Pacific island grassroots community on mining of the seabed of Pacific oceans.

Responding to questions on the format and composition of the Oceans consultation organised by the government recently, Mr Emberson said efforts were being made to increase presence of grassroots organisations at government lead up events to the United Nations "Oceans Conference" to be held in June in New York City.

The United Nations Oceans Conference is being co-chaired by Fiji.

"In your quest for justice, temper that space with kindness and humility and you will never go wrong. Delicately and sensitively discuss and come back to do the work enriched by that experience," Emberson said.

"Use that space to benefit the nation as a while. If everyone in that room has that sense of entitlement as person next to them, that's dangerous," he said.

Mr Emberson who was director of the climate change unit of the Pacific Conference of Churches prior to joining government quoted scripture as he reminded workshop participants of that their work was always going to have enormous challenges.

Bread for the World pacific contact person Ulla Kroog said today�s panel discussion was to bring to together the concerns of CSOs, non-government organisation and faith based organisations to discuss issues around deep sea mining.

Ms Kruger said the while the Oceans Conference was specifically to address the Implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 14 (Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development), the organisations at today�s consultation hope to use the UN platform to raise issues on sea bed mining.








