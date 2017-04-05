Fiji Time: 6:35 PM on Wednesday 5 April

Soul music to unite

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, April 05, 2017

Update: 5:04PM LOCAL music presentations in the park may soon become a regular occurrence in the heart of the capital if this weekends Soul Fire Music event works well.

Soul Fire Music, a partnership between the Suva City Council and Stage Tech Productions, will take place on Friday April 7th from 6pm to 8pm.

Jerry Vatuwaqa, the managing director of Stage Tech, a Suva based production company synonymous with some big local events, said there were two main goals of the event, to unite people and attract people to the park with music.

"It is called Soul Fire because its music that unites the souls. Its not gospel music in the sense that its not only for Christians. Its music which glorifies the creator of the universe," Vatuwaqa said.

"The main objective of this kind of music is love, unity, peace and harmony."

Inviting Suva families down to the park, the sound producer said he was trying to create a following of praise music which did not segregate people based on religions.

The headline acts are veteran star guitarist Tom Mawi who will open with some jazz and swing music. A group called INC will perform numbers best described as praise rock.

Meanwhile, the Donu family band whose repertoire is wide is expected to perform songs from various genres such as reggae, funk and rock and will "blow your mind" Vatuwaqa insists.

"There is so much talent in our churches and I want to expose them out. Music should unite and should takes away barriers and we want to present music that is not only for Christians. Whatever religion we follow, we all serve the same good, a universal god and sometimes we put boundaries � but it doesn�t have to be like that."

The partnership between the SCC and Stage Tech is aimed at bringing back to Sukuna Park a love for outdoor events particularly ones which include music for the family.

"We want it to create musical events which everyone can relate to and which create a following so we can partner with the SCC and do it several times every year."








