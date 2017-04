/ Front page / News

Update: 3:49PM GOVERNMENT has confirmed the third and final phase of the Help for Homes initiative will roll out from next Tuesday.

Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said State had budgeted $25million to assist those who had missed out in the previous phases.

In the final phase, the areas covered would include Tavua, Ba, Lautoka, the Yasawa group, Cakaudrove and Bua.