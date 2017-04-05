Twenty artists get American training

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:24PM EVERYDAY this week, twenty pacific choreographers are learning great American classical broadway performances under a United States embassy grant.

The dancers, based at the University of the South Pacific will stage on Thursday, April 13 a medley of classics which include popular musicals such as Hamilton, Oklahoma, South Pacific and West Side Story.

US Embassy Regional Public Affairs Officer (RPAO) Dmitri Tarakhovsky said the program involves two American producers, Jeremy Lucas and Chris Olsen who have been working with the USP artistes every day from 10am to 1.30pm.

�There are about 20 participants � dancers and singers who will acquire new performing skills and better knowledge of the Broadway repertoire,� Tarakhovsky said.

�I believe the faculty will also benefit from learning new methodologies and techniques and developing new contacts and networks for future endeavours.�

The show is produced in collaboration with Igelese Ete, Head of Performing Arts, and Peter Rockford Espiritu, Artistic Director of the Oceania Centre for Arts, Culture & Pacific Studies.