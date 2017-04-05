Pacific focus on climate financing access

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:55PM ACCESSING and utilising global climate financing from sources such as the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and other multilateral and bilateral funds was the focus of a two-day meeting of Government representatives of four Pacific island countries last week.

Held in Nadi, reps from Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Tonga and Tuvalu shared lessons learnt and the progress that some nations had made in gaining access to global climate finance institutions like the Green Climate Fund.

The south-south learning platform was organised by the Fiji Green Climate Fund Readiness Programme through the UNDP's Pacific Office in Fiji in partnership with the Ministry of Economy, with support from the German government's Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Building and Nuclear Safety.

Development partners present at the platform included the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat, SPC (Pacific Community), Pacific Islands Development Forum and the German Society for International Cooperation.

The Green Climate Fund Readiness Programme builds countries' capacity to access the Green Climate Fund, through preparing countries to plan for, manage, disburse and monitor climate financing.