Bua urged to revive sandalwood trade

+ Enlarge this image Fiji's Forestry Minister Osea Naiqamu prays for the sandalwood plant before the planting program began this morning on Galoa Island in Bua. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 1:43PM FIJI'S Forestry Minister Osea Naiqamu has called on the province of Bua on Vanua Levu to revive the sandalwood trade.

Known for its initial popular yasi (sandalwood) trade, Mr Naiqamu urged villagers of Galoa Island to plant more yasi trees.

Mr Naiqamu said sandalwood generated a very good income and villagers should make use of the opportunity.

Villagers joined him this morning in planting yasi trees around the island.

