Fiji Time: 6:34 PM on Wednesday 5 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Write-offs concern PAC

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Wednesday, April 05, 2017

Update: 1:28PM PERMANENT Secretary for Fiji's Ministry of Education Iowane Tiko and two directors - director Finance Donish Lal and director AMU Serupepeli Udre presented to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) this morning on the Auditor-General's audit findings for the 2014 and 2015 years.

PAC chairman Ashneel Sudhakar pointed out to the ministry that an area of concern for the committee had been the high amount of write-offs in most ministries and departments that had appeared before them.

Committee member Ratu Sela Nanovo said: "These write-offs are unsubstantiated and it's an area of concern."

Meanwhile, Auditor-General Ajay Nand, who was also present, said the ministries and departments concerned had to exhaust all avenues of substantiation before applying for a write-off.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65040.6314
JPY 54.360051.3600
GBP 0.38840.3804
EUR 0.45410.4421
NZD 0.70230.6693
AUD 0.64470.6197
USD 0.48730.4703

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Stop manipulating tourists, says Koya
  2. Coup factor
  3. Lightning struck transmission lines: FEA
  4. Control 'temper'
  5. Duo's return boost for team
  6. Fijian 7s players blend in well in Hong Kong
  7. New elections website
  8. New voter cards for polls
  9. Gates: Child is a witness like any other
  10. Parties to observe protocol

Top Stories this Week

  1. Lolohea further remanded Friday (31 Mar)
  2. CID officers search Times office Friday (31 Mar)
  3. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)
  4. Farmer jailed for raping daughter Friday (31 Mar)
  5. Suva police stops brawl Friday (31 Mar)
  6. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  7. SJSS MARIST break records Friday (31 Mar)
  8. Nurses 'can rejoin' Friday (31 Mar)
  9. Family of five hit with string of tragedies Friday (31 Mar)
  10. Rabuka: People need to progress Monday (03 Apr)