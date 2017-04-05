Write-offs concern PAC

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji's permanent secretary for the Ministry of Education Iowane Tiko and director Finance Donish Lal during the PAC presentation. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:28PM PERMANENT Secretary for Fiji's Ministry of Education Iowane Tiko and two directors - director Finance Donish Lal and director AMU Serupepeli Udre presented to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) this morning on the Auditor-General's audit findings for the 2014 and 2015 years.

PAC chairman Ashneel Sudhakar pointed out to the ministry that an area of concern for the committee had been the high amount of write-offs in most ministries and departments that had appeared before them.

Committee member Ratu Sela Nanovo said: "These write-offs are unsubstantiated and it's an area of concern."

Meanwhile, Auditor-General Ajay Nand, who was also present, said the ministries and departments concerned had to exhaust all avenues of substantiation before applying for a write-off.