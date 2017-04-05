Fiji Time: 6:34 PM on Wednesday 5 April

Majority USP staff accept redundancy

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, April 05, 2017

Update: 1:15PM SIXTY one staff of the University of the South Pacific's Properties and Facilities section are no longer employed with the institution as of Monday April 3 as a result of the restructure of the division.

Of the total 77-member workforce, 54 now-former employees have accepted the redundancy package.

And the other seven  had received offers from other companies since the beginning of the restructure process six months ago.

USP's vice-president Regional Campuses, and Properties and Facilities Dr Giulio Paunga said 16 staff were considered for redeployment to the new Properties and Facilities structure.

He said approximately $0.5million was paid out on April 3-4, respectively.

Dr Paunga said the Properties and Facilities section will be replaced by a new Estates and Infrastructure Division that separates service delivery and operations from asset strategy and management.

He said the new structure would focus on the section's core functions and activities and outsource non-core activities.

The university states that the provisions of the Employment Relations Promulgation (ERP) and the agreements with the unions were complied with in this process.

But University of the South Pacific Staff Union president Reuben Colata said the redundancy package offered covered only the years of service.

"Our members want to be paid for the years in service and balance of contracts, which expires in December 2018 - one years and nine months from now," Mr Colata told Fiji Times Online.

He said under sections 106, 107 and 108 of the ERP, it dictated the payment of all entitlements, and the balance of contracts was such that it must also be paid.

Talks are still being held with other stakeholders at this stage.








