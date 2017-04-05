Riding course for Fiji surfing coaches

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:33AM LOCAL surfing coaches will be able to attain a higher level of training in the upcoming Fiji Surfing Association (FSA) Level 2 Surf Riding Coaching Course that will be held at the Beach House Coral Coast on April 8-9.

FSA head coach Ian Portingale said the course would enable its participants to be better prepared in training and coaching intermediate and advanced surfers.

"It covers a lot of skill analysis and designing programs to actually improve the surfers to a higher standard of surfing," Portingale said.

He said at this stage, there were only two surfing coaches that had level 2 coaching qualifications, and having the coaching course would increase that number in the country.