Directory lists poll locations

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, April 05, 2017

Update: 10:52AMEVERY voter can now easily locate the polling venue closest to them at the click of buttons.

This is part of developments launched in Suva this morning by the Fijian Elections Office.

The new Fiji National Polling Venue directory which lists 1416 voting locations is, according to the FEO director Strategic Developments and Communications Patricia Mallam, available in various modes.

A first edition hard copy of the directory was launched this morning for those who can not access it's digital platform which is available on the new FEO website.

The directory lists information such as the geographical details and communications connectivity, as well as maps and photos of each polling venue.

Ms Mallam said the FEO had used the Google Maps platform to make a 'polling venue locator' available on its website for voters' convenience.








