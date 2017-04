/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A snapshot of the home page of the new Fiji Elections Office website. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 10:20AM THE NEW Fijian Elections Office website, which is interactive and device responsive, was launched this hour in Suva.

The website, according to the FEO director Strategic Development and Communications, Patricia Mallam, has features which give information to disabled people like never before.

A sign up feature on the website allows voters direct access to news and information from the Elections office.

The website can be found at www.feo.org.fj.