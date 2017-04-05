Breach concern over bylaws

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants at the proposed village bylaws in Dratabu village in Nadi. Picture: REPEKA NASIKO.

CONCERNS have been raised about the implementation of village bylaws that could breach the rights of an individual.

Ministry of iTaukei Affairs deputy secretary Sai­moni Waibuta said a number of submissions had be­en received from people who questioned certain bylaws that could hurt basic human rights.

"There has been concerns raised about village boundaries and when this law will be enacted, will it affect someone's individual rights," he said,

"There are concerns for individual rights and likewise how it could be protected and that the village bylaws do not hurt the rights of an individual that is stipulated in the Constitution."

He said the ministry had been working closely with relevant Government agencies to ensure the bylaws did not affect individual rights.

While speaking to representatives from five districts in the Ba Province yesterday, he said village bylaws were protected under Fiji's Constitution under communal rights.

He said an example was women's dress codes in villages.

He said in a village setting, women were mandated to wear long skirts or dresses that were in accordance of village bylaws, but once the woman stepped out of the village boundary they were allowed to wear whatever they wanted.