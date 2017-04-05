LTA clarifies permit freeze

/ Front page / News

LAND Transport Authority general manager Mohammed Faiyum has reminded taxidrivers that the freeze period for permits is still active.

He made this comment during the Fiji Van and Carrier Operators Association annual general meeting in Suva last week.

Taxidrivers from bases around Fiji were present during the AGM and raised their complaints against LTA's operations in regards to the freeze period for taxi permits.

Mr Faiyum said lifting the freeze period for taxi permits could lead to other complaints.

Questioned by taxidrivers whether he was aware of any distribution of taxi permit during the freeze period, Mr Faiyum claimed he was not aware of such cases.

"If you have heard of people receiving taxi permits during this freeze period, then feel free to come and lodge your complaints because we are not aware of it because the freeze period is still on," he said.

A Lautoka taxidriver, Peter Chand claimed they had similar meetings in the past, but nothing has changed.

"We argue over the same matter every time we meet," he said.

"There were few cases in the past where drivers would apply for a taxi permit so they can have their own taxi and operate their own business, but they were denied the opportunity to have one."

Another taxidriver from Nadi, Daniel Frankie, said drivers struggled to earn an income and most needed to have their own taxi.

"This is really unfair and we need a quick response from LTA on why certain people receive their taxi permit and others don't."