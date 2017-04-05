Fiji Time: 6:35 PM on Wednesday 5 April

Praise for swift response

Vishaal Kumar
Wednesday, April 05, 2017

RESIDENTS living in Vuci, Nausori, have applauded the swift response by the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) in fixing the road in their area.

People living alongside Phagu Ram Rd had been struggling to access the road for their daily travels for the past 20 years and with the effort from the FRA, the timing of the upgrade couldn't have come in at a better time.

One of the residents Ravin Chand said they were grateful to FRA for fixing the road in the area.

"For the past 20 years, the road conditions have been worsening. There used to be very big potholes along the road and it used to get flooded, but now since the sealing , there is none," Mr Chand said.

"By this road being sealed, now schoolchildren are benefiting every morning and it's safe for them to walk as well."

Mr Chand said the residents wrote a letter to FRA on the road conditions in November last year and FRA had actioned their request last month.

"We wrote to them and because of the bad weather in November and December last year, it got delayed, but the crew from FRA managed to fix the road by end of March, which was very efficient," he said.

Mr Chand said the biggest relief to residents was the upgrading work carried out on the drainage by FRA.

"Drainage was one of the major problems in the area. Now they have worked on the drainage passage alongside the road. It's now more safe when it rains."








