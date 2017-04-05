'Expect better roads'

/ Front page / News

RESIDENTS living along Vuci South Rd in Nausori should expect better road conditions and drainage.

This is after the Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) started roadworks in the area that will result in ther road being stabilised, drainage cleared and extra height added to the existing road to alleviate flooding and related issues.

FHH stabilising foreman Inia Hughes said the upgrades would help solve the residents' accessibility issues in the area.

"For about a decade now, the drainage has never been excavated or cleaned and often when there is heavy rain, the road gets flooded," he said.

"These residents have to use a longer, alternative route to reach the communities inside the road whenever the road becomes inaccessible because of flooding," Mr Hughes added.

"Work on Vuci South Rd will involve raising the road by 200 millimetres to give it extra height, which will allow water to flow easily off the surface of the road and into the drains.

"We're stabilising a stretch of about 555 metres," he said.

FHH maintenance and operations manager Patrick Keenan said FRA identified safety "black spots" on the road and had been developing a plan to resolve as many of the issues as possible.

"When the pavement and drainage works are complete, some minor safety works such as speed humps, signage and line marking improvements will be tied in," he said.

"We are pleased to be given the opportunity to make some tangible changes in this neighbourhood to improve safety, pavement strength and drainage on and around this stretch of road."

Meanwhile, Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) general manager network operations and maintenance Aram Goes said the community could help by ensuring that property owners constructed proper culverts that allowed continuous flow of water.

"The FRA in trying to improve the road network, is available to assist property owners in ensuring they comply with standards set by the authority, including correct culvert sizes," he said

"Those property owners constructing driveways that invade the road reserve must seek assistance from the Fiji Roads Authority.

"Our findings on Vuci South Rd have revealed that some properties have undersize culverts, contributing to the water dispersing on the road."

Mr Goes added that members of the public could always contact Fiji Roads Authority to find out the requirements for constructing driveways or access into their properties.