New voter cards for polls

+ Enlarge this image The two 2018 elections voter identification cards. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 10:09AM BASED on feedback from electoral observers during the 2014 elections, a new voter registration card was designed for use in the 2018 polls.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem said the previous card was outdated.

The new cards, entitled Voter Card 2.0, which has improved features and is an acceptable universal ID were manufactured by a Canadian company.

Meanwhile the pre2014 voter cards are still valid, Mohammed Saneem said at its launch this morning.

Read about its new features in tomorrow's The Fiji Times.