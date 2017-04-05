'Band up and fight scourge'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants during the opening of the National Symposium on Suicide Prevention in Suva yesterday.Picture ATU RASEA

"THERE needs to be a collaborative approach among stakeholders if we are to address the issue of suicide in the country," says Minister for Health and Medical Services, Rosy Akbar.

She made these comments while officiating at the launch of the National Symposium on Suicide Prevention in Suva yesterday.

Ms Akbar said one institution alone could not address the situation of suicide in Fiji.

"It needs the support of the health authorities, non-government oragnisations, faith based organisations, families and communities to work together to remove the stigma associated with depression," Ms Akbar said.

"We need to create more awareness and discussions so that people can confidently talk about the issue and seek assistance to change their lives for better."

Ms Akbar highlighted the importance of having the symposium as a means to prevent suicide in the country.

"This symposium will generate a lot of discussions, ideas and information sharing to enhance the way forward and formulate strategies for suicide prevention," Ms Akbar said.

LifeLine Fiji programs director Jeremaia Merekula said they had a crisis line which was used as a medium for people to come forward with their problems.

"Together with the crisis line, we are creating awareness on the advocacy of suicides in the communities around Fiji," Mr Merekula said.

Mr Merekula said the response from the public was generally positive.

"When people call on the line telling us that they are facing this problem, we give them advice to go to organisations for help and after some time they call us back and thank us for the support," he said.