/ Front page / News

MOST of the complaints received by the Fiji Inde­p­endent Commission Aga­inst Corruption are on poor service delivery by government ministries and unprofessional conduct.

FICAC communications officer Nandini Vandhana said the commission received 62,489 complaints in the past 10 years, 75 per cent of which were service delivery issues.

Since 2007, 336 individuals have fronted court for FICAC related cases.

Of this number, 98 individuals were convicted and 184 cases are still before the courts.