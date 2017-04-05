Police: Suicide cases rise in six years

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Isikeli Ligairi the deputy Commissioner of Police speaking during the National Symposium on Suicide Prevention in Suva yesterday.Picture ATU RASEA

IN the past six years, there has been a notable increase in suicides and attempted cases in all divisions around the country.

A total of 1105 Fijians of Indian descent and 247 iTaukei were victims of suicide and attempted cases in the country, with 627 Fijians taking their own lives while 694 Fijians attempted to. This was revealed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Isikeli Ligairi at the National Symposium on Suicide Prevention in Suva yesterday.

Mr Ligairi said there were several circumstances that led to the increase in suicides and attempted cases in the country.

"These factors include domestic disputes, relationship problems, rejection by a partner's family, family arguments, financial obligations, humiliation by persons in authority and loss of employment," he said. "That's a frightening reality of where we are in as far the issue of addressing suicide and attempted suicide cases, we need to move things at a faster pace."

Mr Ligairi said the police were trying to address the issue through their Duavata Community Policing project, but more help was needed.

"We are racing against time and the price paid is more lives," he said.

So far this year until March, 20 suicide cases and 25 attempted cases have been recorded.