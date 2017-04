/ Front page / News

POLICE are investigating a case where a student was allegedly assaulted by a group of students of Queen Victoria School in Tailevu.

Police chief of intelligence and investigations ACP Biu Matavou yesterday confirmed that the mother of the Year 12 student reported the matter at the Nabua Police Station.

ACP Matavou said such acts would not be tolerated.

"We ensure that proper investigations and actions are carried out," he said.

There is no confirmation on whether the student was injured.