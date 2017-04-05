Fiji Time: 6:35 PM on Wednesday 5 April

Facelift for hospital ward

Vishaal Kumar
Wednesday, April 05, 2017

PATIENTS at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital (CWMH) will now have a chance to experience a whole new environment after the refurbishment of the ANZ Ward.

ANZ Fiji handed over the newly-revamped ANZ Ward to the Ministry of Health and hospital administration yesterday in Suva.

ANZ Fiji country head Saud Minam said the bank was committed to giving something back to the community.

"We are excited to present the new look ANZ Ward and thank the ministry and CWMH administration for allowing us the opportunity to make this contribution," Mr Minam said.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar commended ANZ for taking a lead role in developing the health sector in Fiji.

"We are committed to the communities in which we operate and our staff are tremendously passionate about this work."

Mr Minam said 100 staff volunteers were involved in the renovating process in the last three weeks.

He said all ANZ staff had one paid work day each year to use helping out a local organisation or charity.

She added the ministry wanted to see more corporate organisations involved in the development of the health sector in Fiji

"The ministry believes that there is so much more we can do, when we work together and we have the opportunity to make a positive change for the benefit of our beloved nation," Ms Akbar said.

Refurbishment works were carried out by ANZ staff members with the support of a local building contractor and included cleaning, painting, decorating and replacement of curtains and furniture.








