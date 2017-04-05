Fiji Time: 6:35 PM on Wednesday 5 April

'Get tested'

Faria Begum
Wednesday, April 05, 2017

THE Suva Golden Oldies Rugby Club in collaboration with the Fiji Cancer Society conducted prostate specific agent tests (PSA Test) at The Fiji Times office yesterday to detect signs of prostrate cancer.

The PSA tests were taken by SmartLab Fiji.

SmartLab Fiji general manager Ashok Muni said the results would go to the Fiji Cancer Society and they would then get in touch with the patients should there be a need for consultation with specialists.

"Get tested. Screenings are the first level in determining if there are risks or cancers and that is what SmartLab is doing in conjunction with Fiji Cancer Society and the Suva Golden Oldies Rugby Club, who are sponsoring this and they have sponsored for 1500 people all over the country," Mr Muni said.

"We are the arm that is actually going out to do this testing and the reports go to Fiji Cancer Society, who will have their own medical personal examine and evaluate and then if there is a flag then they will in turn get in touch with the particular patients."

Mr Muni said SmartLab Fiji had arranged for similar visitations to offices in the city to screen more men.

"In Fiji it is more prevalent among our iTaukei brothers than the brothers among the other communities. But it's not to say that the other communities don't get it, they do."

He said it was everyone's responsibility to take care of themselves.

We have been open too, anyone can walk in to Smart labs at Tappoo city and we will do it so long as it is within this 1500," Mr Muni added.

Mr Muni stressed the importance this test has for males, as prostrate cancer has been deemed as the second largest killer amongst men.








