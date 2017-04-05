Fiji Time: 6:34 PM on Wednesday 5 April

FEA restores power

Tevita Vuibau
Wednesday, April 05, 2017

POWER outages yesterday in the Western and Central divisions were caused by a lightning strike and technical fault at the Wailoa Power Station.

Fiji Electricity Authority CEO Hasmukh Patel confirmed this saying yesterday afternoon a lightning strike had caused the first power outage in the Western Division at 1:43pm, affecting power supply to the Western Division.

He explained that power supply was fully restored by 5.06pm

"Whilst we were in the process of restoring power supply to the Western region, we lost power supply in the Central region at 2:15pm due to a technical fault at the Wailoa Power Station. The fault was rectified and power supply in the Central region was restored by 5:36pm. Further checks will be done later tonight and we are also in the process of engaging experts to relook into the issue," Mr Patel said.

He said there had been an earlier power outage on Monday at 1:31pm because of a lightning strike on the 132,000 volts transmission lines.

"Power supply was fully restored to the affected areas by 2:18pm.

"Both the Western outages were due to lightning strike (transient fault) as there was no substantial damage and we were able to restore power supply without having the necessity to carry out any major repairs.

"The FEA sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused to all our valued customers which is beyond our control."








