Make stand, students urged

STUDENT leaders from secondary schools across the Western Division have been urged to stand up against corruption and be role models for ethical leadership in their communities.

Speaking at the inaugural Young Leaders Seminar on Ethical Leadership in Lautoka yesterday, Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption chief investigations officer Fred Driver said the commission believed in the importance of investing in the development of the country to fight corruption nationally and globally.

"As young leaders we sometimes forget the value and essence we hold in our respective schools, communities and societies," he said. "We fail to recognise other roles we can play towards building our communities and the nation at large.

"Let us start to see the world differently in the way we carry out our responsibilities. Corruption is the enemy of growth and development."