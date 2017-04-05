Districts welcome proposed bylaws

/ Front page / News

FIVE districts in the Ba Province have welcomed the proposed village bylaws.

Ministry of iTaukei Affairs deputy secretary Saimoni Waibuta said the ministry was overwhelmed by the positive response from the five districts.

"This is the 12th province that we have now covered and we have only Ra and Naitasiri left before we finish the consultation process," he said.

"From the submissions that we got in Nadi, we are so grateful that overall this proposed village bylaw has been accepted in the province of Ba through the five districts that gave their submissions."

He said despite the positive feedback, there were still a few concerns that were raised by most of the provinces.

"Again the main concern that continues to come up from all of the provinces that we have visited so far is church groups or church organisations coming into the village.

"They need to blend well with all of the cultures and traditions of the village when they are conducting their services."

He said vacant traditional titles was an issue constantly raised.

"The vacant traditional leaderships are also one of our concerns and we are happy that we have received positive comments on what the ministry is currently doing to address this issue.

"The NLC (Native Lands Commission) is currently visiting all requests from villages that have vacant traditional titles and they are working closely with them on this."

The next village bylaw consultations will be held in Namoli Village in Lautoka today.