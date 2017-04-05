Village imposes rules on alcohol drinking

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image iTaukei Ministry proposed village bylaws panel with Taukei Navo Ratu Meli Saukuru in Dratabu village, Nadi, earlier this week. Picture: REPEKA NASIKO

ALCOHOL consumption is allowed in Namotomoto Village in Nadi.

Village chairman Setareki Takubu told a village bylaw consultation in Nadi this week, they did not have any problems with controlled alcohol intake by villagers.

"We don't allow bad behaviour when someone is drinking alcohol in the village," he said.

"We have rules that villagers know about and follow when drinking alcohol.

"One of the reasons we allow alcohol drinking in our village is because we would rather have our sons and daughters drinking in the safety of their home than have them drinking out somewhere where they could get hurt or commit a crime."

"If a group is making too much noise and they are disturbing their neighbours then we send the village headman to warn them about their behaviour.

"After two warnings then we will have no other choice but to call the police.

"We have called police only once this year."

He said the village also imposed monthly bans on alcohol and kava drinking.

Ministry of iTaukei Affairs deputy secretary Saimoni Waibuta said a ban on alcohol intake in villages was in the proposed village bylaws.

He said while a majority of villages agreed to the law, a few communities allowed alcohol as long as there were precautionary measures being taken by village authorities.

He said the law to impose a ban on drinking alcohol in all iTaukei villages was to ensure respect for tradition and customs were maintained.